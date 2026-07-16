Coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to NTA panel member for NEET questions: CBI

The CBI has uncovered a significant alleged payment of Rs 5 lakh for leaked NEET chemistry questions, implicating a coaching centre owner and an NTA panel member in the ongoing national examination scandal.

IMAGE: Student organisations hold a protest against NEET paper leak. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Coaching centre owner Shivraj Motegaonkar allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh for leaked NEET chemistry questions.

The payment was made to P V Kulkarni, an NTA panel member responsible for setting exam questions.

CBI recovered Motegaonkar's phone containing 132 handwritten chemistry questions, 111 of which matched NTA's master sets.

These incriminating images were taken approximately 10 days before the May 3 NEET (UG) examination.

The NEET-UG exam was cancelled on May 12 due to leak allegations, leading to a re-exam on June 21.

Latur-based coaching centre owner Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case, had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel that set the questions for the examination, the central agency told a special court on Wednesday.

The agency alleged that Motegaonkar's son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Payment

In its response to a bail application filed by Motegaonkar, the agency alleged that he, 'in conspiracy with the co-accused, procured NEET (UG) leaked chemistry questions prior to exam, and paid Rs 5 lakh for the same'.

The agency said Motegaonkar prepared handwritten notes from the questions provided in Kulkarni's chemistry tutorial classes.

Evidence and Recoveries by CBI

The CBI has recovered Motegaonkar's phone in which 36 images (five duplicate images) containing 132 handwritten questions of chemistry were found, the agency said.

It has found that 111 of these questions allegedly match with the questions in the NTA's master question sets prepared for NEET-UG 2026, the CBI said in its response.

These were purportedly in the handwriting of Motegaonkar, it claimed, adding that metadata analysis has showed that these pictures were taken nearly 10 days before the May 3 NEET-UG examination.

"Incriminating notes of chemistry questions relating to NEET UG 2026, allegedly in the handwriting of ...Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar was recovered from his mobile phone. The money allegedly paid for sourcing the leaked questions was recovered by CBI at the instance of co-accused Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure," the agency said.

The agency has arrested 13 persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

NEET Exam Cancellation and Re-exam

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-exam was then held on June 21.