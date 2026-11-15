Home  » News » Coaching Centre Operator Booked For Alleged Rape

Coaching Centre Operator Booked For Alleged Rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 22:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in Sultanpur have initiated an investigation into a serious complaint against a coaching centre operator, Hariom, who is accused of raping and sexually exploiting a student since 2019 under the guise of marriage.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Sultanpur registered a case against a coaching centre operator on Sunday.
  • The operator, Hariom, is accused of raping a student and sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.
  • The alleged incidents began in 2019, with the accused threatening the student with expulsion.
  • An investigation has been initiated, and the probe is being handled by the Circle Officer of Lambhua.
  • The victim has been sent for medical tests as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Police registered a case against a coaching centre operator for allegedly raping a student and sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Sunday.

The woman filed a complaint with the police, saying he also issued threats to her when she objected to his advances.

 

Allegations And Police Action

In her complaint, the woman said she used to attend a coaching centre in 2019, where Hariom, who ran the institute, allegedly raped her.

When she objected, he allegedly threatened to get her expelled from the coaching centre. Out of fear, she remained silent for a long time, she said.

Later, Hariom allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, the complainant added.

A case was registered based on the complaint at the Lambhua Kotwali police station on Sunday, and an investigation has been initiated. The probe has been handed over to the Circle Officer (CO) of Lambhua.

Circle Officer Lambhua Ritik Kapoor said that the victim has been sent for medical tests and further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

sultanpur crimecoaching centre rapesexual exploitationhariom accuseduttar pradesh police

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School

Teacher Accused of Molesting Student in UP School

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali