Coaching Centre Operator Booked For Alleged Rape

Police in Sultanpur have initiated an investigation into a serious complaint against a coaching centre operator, Hariom, who is accused of raping and sexually exploiting a student since 2019 under the guise of marriage.

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Key Points Police in Sultanpur registered a case against a coaching centre operator on Sunday.

The operator, Hariom, is accused of raping a student and sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

The alleged incidents began in 2019, with the accused threatening the student with expulsion.

An investigation has been initiated, and the probe is being handled by the Circle Officer of Lambhua.

The victim has been sent for medical tests as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Police registered a case against a coaching centre operator for allegedly raping a student and sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Sunday.

The woman filed a complaint with the police, saying he also issued threats to her when she objected to his advances.

Allegations And Police Action

In her complaint, the woman said she used to attend a coaching centre in 2019, where Hariom, who ran the institute, allegedly raped her.

When she objected, he allegedly threatened to get her expelled from the coaching centre. Out of fear, she remained silent for a long time, she said.

Later, Hariom allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, the complainant added.

A case was registered based on the complaint at the Lambhua Kotwali police station on Sunday, and an investigation has been initiated. The probe has been handed over to the Circle Officer (CO) of Lambhua.

Circle Officer Lambhua Ritik Kapoor said that the victim has been sent for medical tests and further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.