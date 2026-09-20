CNN reporter's White House access blocked amid Trump's media ban

The developments came a day after Trump announced on Truth Social that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly publishing what he described as 'FAKE NEWS.'

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Anna Rose Layden/Reuters

A CNN reporter was denied entry to the White House and had her press pass seized on Saturday (local time), as the Trump administration began enforcing President Donald Trump's announced ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House premises.

Key Points CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein was stopped from entering the White House grounds while reporting for the network.

Reporters from MS NOW and Politico were also denied access.

Politico White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett had her badge confiscated, while MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner and a cameraman were turned away from the White House.

CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein was stopped from entering the White House grounds while reporting for the network.

According to CNN, her press pass was taken by a Secret Service agent after she was informed that her access had been deactivated.

Reporters from MS NOW and Politico were also denied access.

Politico White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett had her badge confiscated, while MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner and a cameraman were turned away from the White House.

The developments came a day after Trump announced on Truth Social that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly publishing what he described as "FAKE NEWS."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump defended the decision and said, "They're fake news," while accusing the organisations of deliberately portraying his administration negatively.Trump also criticised Politico over government spending on subscriptions to the outlet during former President Joe Biden's administration.

He alleged that the Biden administration had provided Politico with about USD 8 million and claimed the outlet's reporting was "fake."

Trump said the restrictions could extend to other media organisations, while also leaving open the possibility that access could be restored.

The President maintained that the United States needed a "free press" but insisted that news organisations should provide what he called "honest" and "fair" coverage.

The latest move has intensified tensions between the Trump administration and major US media organisations over White House access and press coverage. The administration had previously restricted access for Associated Press journalists in 2025 after the outlet continued using the term "Gulf of Mexico" instead of the administration's preferred "Gulf of America."