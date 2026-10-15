Kerala High Court Rejects Pinarayi Vijayan's Appeal In CMRL Bribery Case

The Kerala High Court has dismissed pleas by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, upholding an order to register an FIR in the alleged CMRL bribery case, sparking significant political debate in the state.

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Key Points The Kerala High Court dismissed pleas from former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, challenging an order to register an FIR in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The court ruled that an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before an FIR is registered.

It also stated that a preliminary inquiry is not required when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provides sufficient material under the PMLA 2002.

BJP and Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan welcomed the High Court's decision, calling for Vijayan's resignation from the opposition leader post.

The CPI(M) termed the vigilance case politically motivated and a "planned move" by the BJP and UDF, vowing to deal with the matter legally and politically after examining the judgement.

The Kerala High Court order dismissing pleas of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin to challenge an order to register FIR against him in the alleged CMRL bribery case was welcomed by the BJP and Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

The CPI(M), on the other hand, claimed that the case against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas was false and politically motivated and "a planned move" by the BJP and UDF to attack them and the Left party.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the High Court order was not a setback to the state government as it acted in accordance with the law and not with any political vendetta.

Political Reactions to the Verdict

After the High Court denied permission to Vijayan, Veena and Riyas to file an appeal challenging a single judge order directing the VACB to lodge an FIR against them, BJP leader Shone George told reporters that if the former CM "has a shred of shame" he should resign from the post of opposition leader in the state assembly.

George said that the state government cannot help Viayan any more than it already has from the time it received a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register an FIR under the anti-graft law against the Marxist veteran and his family members.

CPI(M)'s Stance and Allegations

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that the matter would be effectively dealt with politically and legally after examining the judgement.

He also said that the state government ought to have filed an appeal against the single judge order instead of implementing it right away.

He claimed that the High Court did not allow the Marxist veteran and his kin to file an appeal as an FIR had already been lodged by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The CPI(M) state secretary termed the vigilance case against Vijayan and others as a planned move of the ED and the UDF government to attack the CPI(M) veteran and Riyas and through them the left party.

CPI(M) leader and former state minister M B Rajesh also spoke along similar lines, accusing the UDF government of not filing an appeal and registering an FIR in haste.

Congress MLA Kuzhalnadan, at a press conference here, welcomed the verdict and said that when his plea for action againt Vijayan in the CMRL matter was dismissed by the High Court, he was ridiculed inside and outside the assembly.

The Congress MLA said that the party and himself have ample opportunity now to ridicule the former CM, but considering his age and years of political life, "we will not stoop that level".

He further said that since a single judge and a division bench have said that there was no need for a preliminary enquiry after information was given by the ED, the government should correct its stand if required.

High Court's Rationale on FIR Registration

A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge's October 9 order, while holding that "an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR."

It said that since the applications are dismissed, their appeals are consequently also dismissed.

It also said that the October 9 order "has not affected the applicants' rights to pursue the constitutional statutory remedy against the registration of the FIR."

The bench further said that when sufficient material disclosing commission of cognizable offences is furnished along with the information under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), there was no necessity for conducting a preliminary inquiry.