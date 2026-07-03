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CMFRI Scientists Identify New Deep-Sea Fish, Cyttopsis Indica

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 03, 2026 16:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Scientists from ICAR-CMFRI have announced the discovery of Cyttopsis indica, a new deep-sea fish species, also known as the Indian dory, found in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, correcting a long-standing taxonomic error.

Key Points

  • ICAR-CMFRI scientists have identified a new deep-sea fish species, Cyttopsis indica, off the Kerala coast.
  • The 'Indian dory' was discovered at depths of 350-500 metres in the eastern Lakshadweep Sea.
  • Advanced molecular techniques confirmed it as distinct from Cyttopsis rosea, previously misidentified in the Indian Ocean.
  • The discovery highlights the significant potential for documenting unknown marine life in India's deep waters.
  • Findings have been published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Fisheries, validating this taxonomic correction.

Scientists at the ICAR-CMFRI have identified a new species of deep-sea fish from the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, officials on Friday said. In a statement, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said that the newly identified species, named Cyttopsis indica (Indian dory), was discovered at depths of 350-500 metres along the continental slope of the eastern Lakshadweep Sea. The fish belongs to the genus Cyttopsis, a primitive group of marine fishes commonly known as "dories", CMFRI said.

Unveiling The Indian Dory

 

The discovery was based on six specimens collected from deep-sea trawl landings at Sakthikulangara fishing harbour in Kollam. A team led by CMFRI scientist Dr Ratheesh Kumar R confirmed it as a new species through a combination of conventional taxonomic analysis and advanced molecular techniques.

The institute said the fish found in the Indian Ocean had until now been identified as Cyttopsis rosea. However, the latest study established that Cyttopsis rosea is confined to the Atlantic Ocean, while the Indian specimens represent a distinct species. According to the researchers, DNA analysis revealed significant genetic divergence from all other known species in the genus, correcting a long-standing taxonomic misidentification. The findings have been published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Fisheries.

The discovery underscores the immense potential for documenting previously unknown marine life in the deep waters of the Arabian Sea off India's southwest coast, the institute said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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