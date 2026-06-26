CM Vijay runs anti-drug marathon with public for full 6 km

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made history by actively running a 6 km anti-drug marathon at Chennai's Marina Beach, setting a new precedent for public engagement in social causes and significantly boosting drug awareness efforts across the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with anti-drug marathon participants, Chennai, June 27, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @TVKPartyHQ/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay completed a 6 km anti-drug marathon at Chennai's Marina Beach.

This marks a historic first for a sitting chief minister in Tamil Nadu to actively run such a distance with the public for a social cause.

The "Start Run, Stop Drugs" awareness marathon saw thousands of participants, mostly students and youth.

CM Vijay administered a pledge against drug abuse and signed a commitment board promoting sports over drugs.

The initiative received appreciation from former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, highlighting the non-political fight against drugs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday actively ran a 6 km anti-drug marathon with thousands of participants, breaking away from the traditional role of merely flagging off the event or performing a brief ceremonial run.

The 52-year-old Vijay, clad in athletic gear, completed the entire 6 km run continuously at Chennai's Marina Beach, making history as the first sitting chief minister of Tamil Nadu to run such a distance with the public for a social cause, an official said.

Historic Participation By Chief Minister Vijay

Though former chief ministers are known for their fitness, especially practicing yoga, walking, jogging, or working out in gym, this is the first time a sitting CM joined the participants, mostly students and youth, and completed the full course, an official said.

Earlier, Vijay officially flagged off the "Start Run, Stop Drugs" awareness marathon and administered a pledge to the participants. Before anyone could realise, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, got down from the stage and started running amidst loud cheering by the enthusiastic participants.

The marathon was organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Widespread Support For Anti-Drug Initiative

His unprecedented move, won the appreciation of former governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"It is heartening and appreciable to see Hon'ble Chief Minister Vijay joining today's anti-drug marathon alongside a large number of youngsters. When leaders walk, run, and stand with the people, awareness reaches every home. The fight against drugs is beyond politics. Let us all work together for a drug-free Tamil Nadu," she said on 'X'.

Pledge For A Drug-Free Tamil Nadu

Before commencing the event, Vijay administered a pledge in which the participants took a solemn oath to abstain from drugs, educate their families and friends about the harmful effects of drug addition, and contribute their efforts towards helping those who are struggling with substance abuse to recover.

The pledge emphasised supporting the government's initiatives to eradicate drugs in Tamil Nadu and promised dedicated service towards the state's development and welfare of the people.

Earlier, the chief minister signed on the commitment board saying " Sports edu, drugs vidu" (Take up sports, give up drugs).

Similar anti-drug run and mini-marathons were organised in several districts across Tamil Nadu to promote a healthy lifestyle among people.