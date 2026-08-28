CM Vijay breaks TN assembly tradition, moves to ministers' row

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay made an unprecedented move in the state Assembly, breaking a long-standing seating tradition by joining his ministers in the front row, sparking discussions on legislative protocols and official presence.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu legislative assembly speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and others pay condolence for the passing of veteran film actress Sowcar Janaki, in Chennai, August 24, 2026. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay broke a long-standing assembly tradition by sitting with ministers in the front row.

Chief Ministers typically occupy a separate, spacious chair close to the Speaker's Chair, distinct from ministers.

This is believed to be the first time a Chief Minister has shifted from their official chair to sit with colleagues.

A separate discussion arose regarding the necessity of department secretaries' presence during Assembly sessions.

The Speaker concurred with the Leader of the Opposition, stating senior officials would be asked to be present in the House.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday made heads turn in the state assembly when he casually moved from his chair in the House and sat besides ministers in the front row, marking a major departure from a long-standing tradition vis-a-vis seating.

Normally, the chief minister occupies a separate and spacious chair close to the Speaker's Chair and the ministers are seated separately, next to him/her, as per their seniority, in the front row.

The facing row is occupied by the Leader of the Opposition and leaders of the Legislature parties based on their numerical strength in the 234-member House with their respective party members behind.

CM Vijay's Unprecedented Seating Arrangement

In the afternoon session, Vijay casually moved from his chair, located on the right side of Speaker J C D Prabhakar and sat between Ministers K A Sengottaiyan (also Leader of the House) and Aadhav Arjuna.

According to a source, in the past no chief minister sat on the seat meant for ministers.

Normally, the ministers or legislators change their positions for a brief while to speak with their colleagues. But this perhaps is the first time a chief minister has shifted from his official chair to have a word with his colleagues.

Debate On Department Secretaries' Presence

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin pointed out that the department secretaries should be asked to be present in the House when important issues are raised in the House by the members.

"The Speaker mentioned that then chief minister spoke about the Karur (stampede) incident during the previous DMK regime. Then our leader and CM (M K Stalin) was present in the House and so were the chief secretary and department secretaries. Now, both the chief minister and department secretaries are not present in the House," Udhayanidhi said.

Responding, Aadhav Arjuna said the secretaries were present in the adjoining "war room" and taking notes from the members' speeches.

The Speaker concurred with Udhayanidhi and said the senior officials will be asked to be present in the House during assembly sessions.

The CM had attended certain government events earlier in the day, and had turned up for the session later.