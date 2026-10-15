Kerala Government Coordinates Repatriation Of Fire Victims From Germany

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's office is actively coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Germany to facilitate the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of three Keralites who tragically died in a recent fire in Bochum.

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Key Points Three Keralites  Sivin Johny, Nova Sabu, and Anjali Sheela Joy  died in a residential building fire in Bochum, Germany.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's office is coordinating with the Indian Embassy and MEA to repatriate the mortal remains, with the state government covering all expenses.

MP Benny Behanan and Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh visited the victims' families on Thursday, assuring assistance and urging expedited procedures.

Sivin Johny went to Germany last month for a job, Anjali Sheela Joy went in July this year for a teaching job, and Nova Sabu went in July to pursue studies and work.

Families of the deceased were informed of the tragic incident by relatives and friends abroad after failing to receive calls from their loved ones on Tuesday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said his office was coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Germany to bring home the mortal remains of three Keralites who died in a fire in the European country, as their families and public representatives sought assistance.

The deceased were identified as Sivin Johny (26) of Kalady in Ernakulam district, Nova Sabu (25) of Kattappana in Idukki district and Anjali Sheela Joy (27) of Chemmakkad in Kollam district.

According to reports, three Indian nationals were killed in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany.

Government Efforts For Repatriation

Chief Minister Satheesan, in a post on X, said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of three Keralites in the fire.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said the state government, through NORKA Roots, would bear all expenses for repatriating the mortal remains.

"The Chief Minister's Office is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy and Malayali associations to bring their mortal remains home at the earliest," he said.

Support From Public Representatives

Benny Behanan, MP, visited Johny's residence at Kalady on Thursday and met his parents and relatives.

In a Facebook post, Behanan expressed deep grief over the deaths of the three youngsters who went to Germany in search of jobs and to build their lives.

He said he was in touch with the German Embassy and friends in Germany to facilitate the return of the mortal remains.

He also urged the Central and state governments to expedite the procedures to bring the bodies home.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh visited the residence of Anjali Sheela Joy in Chemmakkad and assured the family of all assistance in bringing her body home.

Victims' Background And Family Grief

A relative of Johny told reporters that he went to Germany last month in search of a job and was expected to join work this week.

His brother Salvin is a nursing student in Germany.

"He was to join a job this week. It was at this time that the fire occurred. We are in touch with Keralites in Germany, who have promised to help bring his mortal remains back to Keralam," the relative said.

Johnson, Joy's uncle, told media that she used to contact her parents every day, but they did not receive a call from her on Tuesday, leaving them worried.

Later, relatives abroad informed them of the incident, which friends in Germany subsequently confirmed.

Joy went to Germany in July this year in search of a teaching job, he said.

"She was working in a warehouse and looking for opportunities in the teaching field. Now, arrangements to bring her body back are being made. The unfortunate incident saddens the entire family," he said.

Relatives of Nova Sabu said she went to Germany in July to pursue studies and work as a gym trainer.

Her father, K P Sabu, is a retired police officer, while her mother, Jyothi, works at a public health centre in Chembakappara in Idukki district.

"She was very active. She went to Germany to study and worked part-time as a gym trainer. We are in touch with relatives in Germany," a relative told reporters.

Public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, have approached the Ministry of External Affairs seeking its intervention to expedite the procedures and facilitate the return of the bodies to Keralam.