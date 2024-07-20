News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CM has to decide: Udhayanidhi on elevation as deputy CM

CM has to decide: Udhayanidhi on elevation as deputy CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2024 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday played down reports of his possible elevation as Deputy Chief Minister and said Chief Minister M K Stalin has to take a call on the issue.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a brief chat with reporters in Chennai, he said, 'it is the chief minister who has to decide'.

Udhayanidhi was responding to a question about reports indicating that he is likely to be elevated soon.

Earlier addressing the 45th foundation day of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam youth wing in Chennai, Udhayanidhi who is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, said the post of secretary of the party's youth wing which he held, was close to his heart.

 

"When mediapersons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy chief minister, I tell them that all the state ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the chief minister," he said.

His primary commitment remained as the party's youth wing secretary, he said, and added 'whatever the post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is close to my heart'.

Referring to the resolution passed at the meeting favouring his elevation, Udhayanidhi said 'you seem to have dropped a line hearing about the speculation and rumours in the media. Our president (M K Stalin) used to say that the position he held in the youth wing as its secretary was of great importance to him. I wish to say the same thing'.

The minister called upon the DMK youth wing members to devote daily at least 10 minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media.

Recently, DMK advocate and organising secretary R S Bharathi remarked that party cadres and leaders, including seniors like him, want Udhayanidhi to become Deputy CM.

"This is our aspiration too," he said.

Bharathi, however, said that the chief minister has to decide on the elevation and added that it will turn out to be a huge advantage to the party in the 2026 Assembly elections if Udhayanidhi is elevated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Udhayanidhi Stalin be made Tamil Nadu deputy CM?
Will Udhayanidhi Stalin be made Tamil Nadu deputy CM?
Why Stalin Is On Shaky Ground
Why Stalin Is On Shaky Ground
Where Does Superstar Vijay Go From Here?
Where Does Superstar Vijay Go From Here?
Narang targets record haul at Paris Olympics
Narang targets record haul at Paris Olympics
IOA's 'poor administration' costs India archery coach
IOA's 'poor administration' costs India archery coach
No UCC in Uttarakhand yet, but HC asks couple to...
No UCC in Uttarakhand yet, but HC asks couple to...
'We are trying and creating solutions for SME segment'
'We are trying and creating solutions for SME segment'

More like this

'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place

'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances