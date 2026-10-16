Fadnavis Pledges Justice To Slain Shiv Sena Leader's Son

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged justice to the son of murdered Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, following a meeting in Thane.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured Ram Purnekar, son of murdered Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, that justice will be served.

Fadnavis met Ram Purnekar in Thane on Friday during Navratri festivities, where the son submitted a formal memorandum.

Pradeep Purnekar, a ward chief in Manpada, was killed on September 29 in an attack involving gunfire and a chopper.

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder case so far.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured the son of murdered Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar that justice will be served.

"There will be no injustice to your father, I am behind you," Fadnavis said when the deceased leader's son Ram Purnekar met him here and submitted a formal memorandum. The CM had come to Thane to attend Navratri festivities.

Details Of The Case

Several leaders were present during the interaction, including BJP Thane district chief Sandeep Lele, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil.

Pradeep Purnekar, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada, was killed on September 29.

According to police, half a dozen rounds were fired during the attack, of which two hit the victim. The attackers also assaulted Purnekar with a chopper following the gunfire.

Five persons have been arrested in the case so far.