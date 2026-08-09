CM Adhikari announces fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a fresh, comprehensive probe into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, promising justice and addressing alleged police lapses and cremation irregularities.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during a courtesy meeting with NSG DG Bhrigu Srinivasan, in Kolkata, August 7, 2026. Photograph: @cmowbgov X/ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a fresh probe into the 2024 RG Kar Medical College doctor rape and murder case.

The decision was prompted by a request from the victim's mother, now a BJP MLA, citing police failures in the initial investigation.

A separate inquiry has been ordered into alleged irregularities during the victim's cremation, including hasty procedures and unpaid charges.

Adhikari pledged strict action against crimes targeting women, asserting commitment to justice for the victim.

This new investigation comes despite a previous CBI probe that resulted in a life sentence for one accused, as the family believes others were involved.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the country.

Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA.

New Investigation Launched

"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh probe. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.

Adhikari claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case.

Cremation Irregularities Under Scrutiny

He also ordered a separate investigation into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed the Barrackpore police commissioner to register an FIR.

He claimed the victim's body, which was initially third in the queue for cremation at the Natagarh Kadamtala crematorium, was suddenly moved to the first position and completed in haste.

He also alleged that the prescribed cremation charges were not paid by the family and that the mandatory signature of a close relative was not obtained.

"Nirmal Ghosh, Somnath Dey and Sanjib Mukherjee together carried this out," Adhikari alleged.

Commitment to Justice

Speaking at a memorial meeting for the victim in Panihati, the chief minister said the state police would independently investigate the allegations related to the cremation as the matter did not fall within the CBI's ongoing probe.

"We have not forgotten 'Abhaya'. The people of the state have given us the mandate to fight for her justice. Despite the limitations of administrative powers, I say again, I am committed, I am committed, I am committed. We will fight till the end for justice for our sister," he said.

Recalling August 9, 2024, the day the body of the doctor was found, Adhikari said it continues to cause pain and anguish.

"Whenever we recall this day, it disturbs us. Our hearts are filled with pain, and tears begin to flow from our eyes. Nobody could have imagined that such a barbaric incident could take place in a civilised society, in a secure place in India," he said.

Adhikari also recalled that the victim's mother was injured in police action during protests over the issue the following year.

"I was shocked to see a police baton hit the head of Ratna Debnath. The swelling on her head was so severe that I was stunned. What was even more shocking was that she was not allowed to be admitted and was left in the hospital's emergency department," he claimed.

"I have not forgotten. I am doing whatever needs to be done and will continue to do so. I must see this through to the end," he added.

Adhikari said two minutes of silence were observed from 11 am at government and private hospitals, medical colleges and health centres across the state in memory of the victim.

He said the government would adopt a strict approach towards crimes against women without considering political or religious affiliations.

"We will not show favouritism or weakness, and we will keep personal relationships aside. We will take the strictest action possible in such cases," he said.

The doctor's body was recovered from the seminar hall of the emergency building at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on this day two years ago, triggering widespread protests across the country.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested in connection with the case. Following an order of the Calcutta high court, the CBI took over the investigation, and Roy was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

The victim's family, however, has maintained that others were involved in the crime.