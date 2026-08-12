Clinton sent decoy plane to Pak during 2000 visit, reveals veteran WH reporter

A veteran White House reporter has finally broken a 26-year silence, revealing the extraordinary security measures, including the use of a decoy plane, employed during President Bill Clinton's high-risk visit to Pakistan in 2000, a stark contrast to recent undisclosed security operations.

IMAGE: The then US President Bill Clinton speaks with Colonel Paul Fletcher of the USAF before boarding Air Force One, on November 4, 1999. Photograph: Courtesy SRA William Rafter, USAF/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Veteran White House reporter Susan Page disclosed a 26-year-old secret about a decoy plane used during President Bill Clinton's high-risk visit to Pakistan in 2000.

Page, then chief of the White House Correspondents' Association, was briefed off-the-record about the extraordinary security measures, including the decoy aircraft, due to dangers to both the President and journalists.

The revelation follows a recent report about President Donald Trump secretly switching aircraft during a departure from Turkey due to an Iranian threat, without informing journalists.

Page decided to reveal the Clinton-era deception because over two decades have passed, and the ruse became evident upon Clinton's arrival in Islamabad.

The White House press pool ensures objective reporting on presidential movements, highlighting the contrast in transparency between the Clinton and Trump administrations regarding security deceptions.

A veteran White House reporter has disclosed after 26 years that the Clinton administration held a briefing for journalists prior to employing a decoy aircraft during the United States President's high-risk visit to Pakistan in 2000.

Susan Page, who served as the chief of the White House Correspondents' Association at the time, revealed that officials called her for an off-the-record briefing before President Bill Clinton departed India for Pakistan, according to The Washington Post.

Clinton's Pakistan Visit Security

"They told me about the extraordinary security procedures being taken because of the dangers in flying there, including use of the decoy plane," Page said.

"Of course, the dangers threatened the journalists covering the trip as well as President Clinton."

The revelation followed a report by The Washington Post stating that President Donald Trump secretly switched aircraft while departing Turkey last month due to a credible Iranian threat.

Media personnel and several White House aides were led to believe that Trump remained on board the former Air Force One.

According to the newspaper report, Trump was transported via an airport catering truck to an unmarked Air Force C-32A, while the presidential aircraft carrying press representatives and staff acted as a decoy.

Official White House statements had earlier maintained that Trump departed Turkey travelling aboard the former Air Force One.

Why the Silence Was Broken

Page, currently serving as USA Today's Washington bureau chief, noted that she decided to discuss the Clinton-era session because over two decades have elapsed and the deception became obvious upon Clinton's arrival in Islamabad.

"I haven't spoken about this episode before, because of the off-the-record ground rules of the discussion," Page said.

"But since more than a quarter-century has passed -- and since the ruse became evident as soon as President Clinton disembarked in Pakistan -- I think it's OK for me to relay it now."

Back in March 2000, an aircraft displaying Air Force One markings touched down in front of television cameras in Islamabad.

A Secret Service officer who bore a resemblance to Clinton emerged first.

Shortly after, an unmarked plane arrived from which the then US President actually disembarked.

Contrasting Security Operations

In contrast, the Trump operation was executed without providing journalists any information regarding the switch in planes or the severity of the threat, according to The Post.

Media members travelling aboard the decoy aircraft were directed to keep their window shades lowered throughout.

Defending the security measures without making direct reference to the alleged deception, White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the matter.

"As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who seek his demise, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats," Cheung said.

Addressing reporters later, Trump stated that he remains under a persistent threat from Iran.

"But if I go, you go. Right?" he said.

"Perhaps someday you want to change professions."

The White House press pool consists of a designated, rotating group of journalists tasked with accompanying and reporting on the President for the wider media fraternity.

This mechanism guarantees an objective and independent record of presidential movements and official activities when general media access is restricted.