News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

Climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

Last updated on: June 23, 2019 20:32 IST

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be that of foreign mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand last month, an officer said.

A 10-member ITBP team of climbers dug out the seven bodies, including a woman mountaineer, which were buried under the snow on the western ridge of the peak towards the Pindari glacier, said Deputy Inspector General (Kumaon range) A P S Nimbadia.

 

The bodies have not been identified yet and it will be possible only after they are brought down to the base camp, Nimbadia said.

The DIG said a search was on for another body as there were eight members in the team, which was led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran who had already scaled the 7,434-metre-high peak twice in the past.

Indian Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation named 'Daredevil', the officer added.

The mountaineers had left Munsyari on May 13 to scale the peak in Pithoragarh district, but did not return to the base camp on the appointed date of May 25. The team included seven members from the UK, Australia and the US, besides a liaison officer from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

An IAF helicopter had spotted five bodies on way to an unscaled peak adjoining Nanda Devi East during a search on June 3. But immediate recovery of the bodies was not possible because of inclement weather at the peak.

The other members of the team are John McLaren, Richard Payne and Rupert Havel (from the UK); Ruth Macrain (Australia); Anthony Sudekum and Rachel Bimmel (US); and liaison officer Chetan Pandey.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Why so many die climbing Everest

Why so many die climbing Everest

How an amputee conquered the Himalayas

How an amputee conquered the Himalayas

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use