Minor Girl Allegedly Lured Into Conversion In Gujarat, Three Arrested

Gujarat Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged religious conversion of a minor girl, invoking stringent laws including the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act and the POCSO Act.

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Key Points Three persons were arrested on Friday in Gujarat for allegedly luring a minor girl into converting to Islam.

The minor girl went missing on October 24 and was subsequently traced to a dargah in Unava village.

A cleric at the dargah allegedly persuaded the minor to renounce Hinduism, embrace Islam, and gave her a new Islamic name.

Police rescued the girls and registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, POCSO Act, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Further investigation into the alleged conversion and planned marriage is currently underway.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly luring a minor girl into converting to Islam after taking her to a dargah in Unava village of Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Friday.

A Kodinar police station official identified the arrested persons as Abdul Sandhi, a resident of Kodinar in Gir Somnath district, Sakir Pathan and Asiq Qawali, both residents of Unava village in Mehsana district. Another person named in the FIR is yet to be arrested, he added.

Investigation And Rescue Operation

The minor went missing on October 24. Her mother subsequently lodged a complaint, following which the police launched a search operation, he said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the minor was allegedly taken to Unava by Pathan at the instance of Sandhi, who is the uncle of the other girl accompanying her to the dargah.

Allegations Of Forced Conversion

"The two girls were allegedly introduced to cleric Asif Qawali at the dargah in Unava. He persuaded the minor to renounce Hinduism and embrace Islam. Qawali made her wear a burqa, recite Islamic prayers and offer namaz. He also reportedly gave her a new Islamic name," the official said, citing the FIR.

The two girls stayed at the dargah for two days before a Kodinar police team traced and rescued them with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the official said, adding the cleric was allegedly planning the minor's marriage to Sakir Pathan.

Legal Action Initiated

A case was registered under sections 137(2) (punishment for kidnapping) and 87 (abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marry or engage in illicit intercourse) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Relevant provisions of Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, the official informed.

Police said further investigation is underway.