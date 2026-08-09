'Cleared exam but no job': Admitted to ICU, Jharkhand protester refuses to end fast

A 40-year-old protester in Jharkhand, Rahul Kranti, is on a hunger strike, demanding a CBI and ED probe into alleged irregularities in state-level recruitment exams conducted by the JPSC and JSSC since 2019, claiming he has been denied jobs despite clearing tests due to corruption.

IMAGE: Rahul Kranti, who was on hunger strike being checked by a doctor after being shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences due to weakness and fever, in Ranchi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Rahul Kranti is on a hunger strike, demanding the cancellation of all state-level recruitment exams by JPSC and JSSC since 2019 and a CBI/ED probe into alleged irregularities.

Kranti claims to have cleared multiple job examinations but has not secured a position due to alleged corruption in the recruitment process.

He vows to continue his fast until the government agrees to his demands, despite his deteriorating health and doctors' advice to eat.

Talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting student groups have been inconclusive, with the government indicating a CID report is needed before cancelling the 14th JPSC exam.

Protesters allege the government is not serious about resolving the issues and is demanding comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment system.

A government job has remained tantalisingly close yet frustratingly out of reach for Rahul Kranti.

Now, even as he lies in an ICU after six days without food, the 40-year-old refuses to give up his fight.

Kranti, who claims to have cleared several job examinations but is yet to get a job, is among the six protesters on hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment process.

Demands for Probe and Cancellation

He claimed that he cracked the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-Graduate Trained Teacher in 2016 but was not empanelled, while he is awaiting an appointment letter for the 2023 assistant teacher recruitment exam, alleging it was all because of corruption.

Kranti has vowed to continue his fast until the state government agrees to cancel all state-level recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) since 2019.

He further said that he appeared in the 14th JPSC examination this year following an age relaxation ordered by the high court.

This was probably his last chance to appear in the government recruitment exam, but allegations of paper leak and exam irregularities have dashed his hopes.

Health Deterioration and Continued Resolve

A native of Palamu district, Kranti began his hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night, and was shifted to a hospital on the fourth day as his health deteriorated.

"Doctors say that I am suffering from viral fever. I was shifted here on Friday with high fever and headache. When my condition did not improve, doctors shifted me to the hospital," Kranti told PTI.

Kranti said his health condition was stable, although he feels weak.

"Doctors are saying that my health will not improve until I take food. But I am determined to continue with my fast because the state government is not paying heed to our demands," he said.

Government Talks Inconclusive

The protester claimed that during the talks between the government and the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been spearheading the demonstration, on Friday night, the government team indicated that they can only agree to cancelling the 14th JPSC exam once the CID presents its probe report.

This shows the government does not intend to resolve the issues, he alleged.

"Until the government agrees to cancel all state-level recruitment exams conducted by the JPSC and JSSC since 2019 and orders a probe by the CBI and ED, we will continue with this protest. I will remain on hunger strike, whether I am in the hospital or at the protest site."

"The government needs to initiate reforms in its recruitment system. The future of Jharkhand's youth will not be allowed to be sold," he said.

Medical Assessment and Ongoing Negotiations

Dr Nancy Priya, the Medical Officer of Sadar Hospital, said, "Rahul Kranti ji is complaining of weakness and has not taken any food yet. He has viral fever and throat irritation. He is only taking water on our advice.

"We are monitoring his blood pressure and sugar levels. He urgently needs to eat, and we are trying to persuade him. However, the decision ultimately rests with him."

As of now, he is being administered a multi-vitamin infusion, the doctor said.

A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday.

The state government on Friday night held discussions with the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

Throughout the next day, it held four rounds of talks with different student groups, including the Congress' student wing NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM) and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (ACS).

However, since the meetings remained inconclusive, the government decided to hold a sixth round of talks with student representatives around 12 pm on Sunday.