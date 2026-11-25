Following a shocking incident where a class 9 student accidentally shot a classmate with a gun at a Keralam school, authorities have booked the student's mother under the Arms Act, prompting calls for a review of the Juvenile Justice Act to tackle rising juvenile crime.

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Key Points A class 9 student accidentally shot a classmate with a gun brought to a government school in Palakkad on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under the Arms Act against the student's mother, as the gun was found in her cupboard.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala called for a review of the Juvenile Justice Act, proposing to lower the age threshold to 16 and introduce stricter provisions.

The injured student underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The country-made gun belonged to the child's grandfather.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against the mother of a class 9 student who brought a gun to a government school and accidentally shot a classmate while playing with it, police said.

Minister Calls For Juvenile Justice Act Review

Following the incident, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said it pointed to a rise in juvenile crime in Keralam and that he would urge the Centre to revisit the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

"We are requesting the central government to revisit the Juvenile Justice Act so that stringent action can be taken. Otherwise, such crimes will escalate. I have already written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking amendments to the Act," he said.

His proposed amendments include lowering the age threshold from 18 to 16 years and introducing stricter provisions to prevent such crimes, he told reporters.

Investigation And Charges Filed

The incident occurred near Thrithala in this north Keralam district on Tuesday. The FIR was registered the same night against the student's mother, as his father had died, an officer of the Thrithala police station said.

The injured student underwent surgery and was in stable condition, the officer said.

He added that a special report on the background of the child who brought the gun to school had been submitted and that the boy would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The case against the mother was registered based on the child's statement that the gun was kept in her cupboard, the officer said.

According to the FIR, the country-made gun belonged to the child's grandfather, and the boy had taken it from his mother's cupboard.

She has been booked under various provisions of the Arms Act.

The FIR, registered on a complaint lodged by the school's headmaster, stated that the gun went off accidentally while the student was playing with it in the classroom, injuring a classmate.

A firearms expert confirmed that the weapon was a functional country-made gun, the FIR said.