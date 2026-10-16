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Class XI Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 19:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Explore the tragic details of a Class XI student's alleged suicide in Jalna, Maharashtra, following persistent harassment and pressure for marriage from a 21-year-old man.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Class XI student in Jalna allegedly died by suicide on October 9.
  • The 17-year-old was reportedly pressured for marriage and stalked by 21-year-old Dhanraj Lahane.
  • Lahane allegedly barged into her house on October 9, threatened her, and abused her brother before she hanged herself.
  • The accused was booked on Friday based on a complaint from the deceased's uncle.
  • No arrest has been made in the case so far.

A Class XI student allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Jalna district after being repeatedly pressured by a 21-year-old man for marriage, a police official said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

The 17-year-old girl ended her life on October 9, and the man was booked on Friday on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, the Jalna tehsil police station official added.

 

Accused Dhanraj Lahane was stalking her and asking her to elope with him, the official said.

"The girl had spoken about the harassment with her parents. Her kin had also warned Lahane to stay away. On October 9, Lahane allegedly barged into her house, threatened her and abused her brother. The girl hanged herself some time later," the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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