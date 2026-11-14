Class 9 Student Stabs Mother, Jumps To Death In Guwahati

A shocking incident in Guwahati saw a class 9 student allegedly stab his mother before tragically ending his own life, prompting a police investigation into the devastating family event.

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Key Points A class 9 student in Guwahati allegedly stabbed his mother on Friday night.

The student subsequently ended his life by jumping from a multi-storey building on Saturday.

The mother sustained serious neck injuries and is in critical condition at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The teenager reportedly posted about the attack in his school WhatsApp group before his death.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the tragic incident.

A class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother and ended his life by jumping from the terrace of a multi-storey building here, police said on Saturday.

Tragic Incident Unfolds In Guwahati

The student of a private school in Assam's Guwahati allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries to her neck, at their residence in the Bamunimaidam area on Friday night, a senior officer said.

The teenager left home after the incident and reportedly posted details of the attack in his school WhatsApp group, asking others to locate the house and help his injured mother.

He went to the ABC area of the city and allegedly jumped to his death from a building's terrace, the officer said.

The injured woman was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The police have registered a case, and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the attack, the officer said.