SOG Busts Medical Registration Fraud In Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has apprehended two individuals, including a hospital owner and a failed medical student, for allegedly securing medical practitioner registrations with the Rajasthan Medical Council using entirely forged educational qualifications.

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Key Points Rajasthan Police's SOG arrested two men for allegedly obtaining medical practitioner registrations using forged educational qualifications.

Pankaj Yadav, 30, allegedly used a forged MBBS degree from a Bihar college after failing a foreign medical exam six times.

Nanji Ram Choudhary, who only studied up to Class 8, allegedly used fake MBBS and DGO degrees to register and operate Bhaskar Hospital in Jalore.

Verification revealed both men's documents were forged, and their medical registrations have since been cancelled.

The SOG is investigating the involvement of former RMC officials and others who may have aided in preparing or supplying the forged documents.

A man who studied only up to Class 8 went on to own a hospital in Rajasthan's Jalore district and allegedly secured registration as a medical practitioner using forged degrees, while another man who failed to clear a foreign medical qualification exam six times also allegedly used fake credentials to obtain registration, police said on Friday.

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested both men for allegedly securing registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) using forged educational qualifications, officials said.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Registrations

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Yadav (30), a resident of Sikar district, and Nanji Ram Choudhary, owner of Bhaskar Hospital in Raniwara in Jalore district.

According to police, Yadav pursued an MBBS course in Kazakhstan between 2013 and 2018 but failed to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) despite six attempts.

He allegedly forged an MBBS degree and marksheets purportedly issued by Sri Krishna Medical College in Bihar, along with a Bihar Medical Council registration certificate, to obtain registration with the RMC.

Verification with Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna and the medical college revealed that the documents were forged and Yadav had never been enrolled at the institution, police said.

He was arrested from Kaithal in Haryana, where he had allegedly been hiding to evade arrest.

The Case Of Nanji Ram Choudhary

In a separate case, Choudhary allegedly obtained medical registration using forged qualifications, including an MBBS degree purportedly issued by Rama University in Kanpur and a Diploma in Gynaecology and Obstetrics (DGO) from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai.

Police said verification revealed that his diploma certificate, allotment letter and other related documents were forged.

Investigators found that Choudhary had studied only up to Class 8 and had previously worked at hospital outpatient registration counters and a readymade garment shop.

He purchased a hospital in Raniwara in 2015 and renamed it Bhaskar Hospital in 2016, police said.

During visits to the RMC office for registration-related work, Choudhary allegedly established contacts with some officials and employees and subsequently obtained registration as a medical practitioner using forged documents.

Ongoing Investigation And Cancellations

The case was initially registered at Jaipur's Ashok Nagar police station on October 6, 2024, following a complaint by then RMC registrar Dr Giridhar Gopal. It was later transferred to the SOG.

Police said the medical registrations obtained using forged documents had been cancelled.

Both accused have been remanded to police custody.

The SOG is investigating the possible involvement of former RMC officials and employees, as well as those who allegedly prepared or supplied the forged documents. The role of other suspects named in the case is also under investigation.