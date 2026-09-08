Class 7 student dies of suspected heart attack in UP school

A tragic incident in Meerut saw a 12-year-old Class 7 student die of suspected cardiac arrest at his school, prompting police investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points A 12-year-old Class 7 student in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, died of suspected cardiac arrest.

The student, Kunal Sharma, fell ill at Delhi Public School, Mawana, after school hours.

He was taken to doctors by school administration and family but was declared dead.

Police are currently conducting necessary legal proceedings into the tragic incident.

A 12-year-old Class 7 student died of suspected cardiac arrest after suddenly falling ill at his school in the Mawana area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday, police said.

Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania said Kunal Sharma, a resident of the Kabli Gate area, was a Class 7 student at Delhi Public School, Mawana.

The student's health suddenly deteriorated at the school, following which the school administration and his family took him to doctors, who declared him dead, the officer said.

According to the police, Kunal had gone to the toilet in the afternoon after the school was over, where he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and died.

Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in the matter, Lavania said.