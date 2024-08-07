Class 3 student's praise of Army's Wayanad rescue goes viral

A letter penned by a school student lavishing praise on soldiers involved in rescue operations in landslides-hit Wayanad has won the heart of the Indian Army, which gave him a touching reply through its social media handle.

The Southern Command of the Army posted the child's letter and their reply on the X handle recently.

Rayan, a Class 3 student of the AMLP School in this northern district, wrote the letter in his school diary, saying that he felt "proud and happy" to see the Army men rescuing people who were stuck under debris.

"I am Rayan. My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris," the child said in the Malayalam letter.

He referred to a video in which the soldiers were seen eating biscuits to satisfy their hunger while setting up a bridge in the ravaged area and said the sight moved him deeply.

Rayan also expressed his wish to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation.

"That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect the nation," he wrote in the letter.

As the letter went viral on social media platforms, the Indian Army posted a reply to the student via their X handle on August 3.

Calling the young boy a "warrior," the Army said his "heartfelt words" have deeply touched them.

"Dear Master Rayan,

“Your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud. Thank you, young warrior, for your courage and inspiration," the Southern Command said.