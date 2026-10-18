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Delhi school stabbing: Class 12 student murdered after row over shoe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R Updated: October 18, 2026 21:38 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden where a 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school following a dispute over school shoes, leading to the apprehension of five accused.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old Class 12 student was fatally stabbed outside a government school in Mohan Garden on Sunday.
  • The incident on October 14 followed an altercation between two students regarding prescribed school shoes.
  • Five individuals, including three minors and two adults, have been apprehended in connection with the murder.
  • An eyewitness reported that the dispute escalated after a student complained about the victim not wearing proper shoes, leading to threats.
  • The victim succumbed to stab injuries at Tarak Hospital after being attacked by a group following school hours.

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area following an altercation between two students over the prescribed school shoes, the police said on Sunday.

Delhi School Stabbing: What Happened

Five accused, including three minors and two adults, have been apprehended in connection with the murder, three of whom are students of the same school, they said.

 

The incident took place on October 14 when a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident near a government school in Mohan Garden was received at 6.10 pm at the local police station. The victim, a resident of Mohan Garden, had sustained stab injuries and was taken to Tarak Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, a Class 12 student of the same school, the dispute began after another student complained to a teacher that he was not wearing the prescribed school-pattern shoes. This led to a heated argument between the two, during which the latter allegedly threatened him.

After school hours, when the student left the premises with his friends, including the victim, the other student allegedly instigated the remaining accused, following which the group assaulted them. During the attack, one of the assailants allegedly stabbed the victim, causing fatal injuries, the police said.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered near the school gate.

The victim's father is an ex-serviceman and is currently employed as a gunman in Gurugram, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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