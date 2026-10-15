Delhi Teen Murdered Over School Uniform Shoes

A tragic incident in southwest Delhi saw a 17-year-old class 12 student stabbed to death outside a government school following a dispute over school uniform shoes, leading to the apprehension of five accused, including three juveniles.

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Key Points A 17-year-old class 12 student was fatally stabbed outside a Delhi government school on Wednesday evening.

The dispute reportedly began over the victim not wearing prescribed school uniform shoes.

Five individuals, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered near the school gate.

Police have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway.

A 17-year-old class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area following a dispute over school uniform shoes, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway

Five accused, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident that took place at around 6.10 pm on Wednesday near the Government Senior Secondary School, they said.

The injured student was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

The victim lived in Mohan Garden. His father is an ex-serviceman who works as a security guard in Gurugram, they added.

According to a witness, the dispute began after the victim was reported to a teacher for not wearing the prescribed school shoes. After school hours, an argument escalated into a fight, during which one of the accused allegedly stabbed the student, a police officer said.

The knife allegedly used in the crime was recovered near the school gate. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.