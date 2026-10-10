Tragic Suicide Pact: Brother And Sister Die In Mirzapur Home

In a tragic incident in Mirzapur, a Class 12 student and his elder sister allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

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Key Points A Class 12 student, Sheshnath, allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mirzapur on Saturday morning.

His 21-year-old sister, Anushka, a BA student, allegedly hanged herself inside their house after learning of her brother's death.

The incident occurred in Hajipur village under the Adalhat police station area.

Villagers reported an argument between the siblings on Friday night, though police are investigating the exact circumstances.

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem, and no complaint or allegations have been filed by the family.

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide at his home here on Saturday, following which his 21-year-old sister also allegedly hanged herself to death, police said.

Police Investigate Tragic Deaths

The incident took place in Hajipur village under the Adalhat police station area, Station House Officer Baijnath Singh said.

According to the villager, the siblings allegedly had an argument on Friday night. However, police said the circumstances leading to the deaths were being investigated and declined to confirm the claim.

The officer said Sheshnath, 18, who was studying in Class 12, allegedly hanged himself from the railing of a well near his house on Saturday morning.

After learning about her brother's death, his sister Anushka, a BA student, allegedly hanged herself with a dupatta inside a room of their house, he added.

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem. The family has neither filed any complaint and nor made allegations against anyone, the officer said.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem reports and the findings of the investigation, the officer said.