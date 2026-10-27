Class 12 Student Found Hanging In Delhi Home, Foul Play Suspected

Police in northwest Delhi are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old Class 12 student found hanging at her home on Tuesday, with family members suspecting foul play.

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Key Points A 17-year-old Class 12 student was discovered hanging at her home in northwest Delhi on Tuesday.

The family of the deceased, identified as Muskan, suspects foul play in her death.

Police received a PCR call and the girl was declared brought dead at DCB Hospital.

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Authorities have launched an enquiry and are investigating all possible angles in the case.

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Wazirpur JJ Colony in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Delhi Student's Death

The deceased was a student of a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Her body was found at her residence under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar police station when her family members were away.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident, following which the girl was taken to DCB Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

According to the girl's mother, Muskan was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house. The family members have suspected foul play and the police are investigating the matter.

Police said that no suicide note was found at the spot. The body has been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for postmortem.

Police have initiated an enquiry into the incident and are investigating all possible angles. Further investigation is underway.