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Class 12 Student Found Hanging In Delhi Home, Foul Play Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 21:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in northwest Delhi are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old Class 12 student found hanging at her home on Tuesday, with family members suspecting foul play.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old Class 12 student was discovered hanging at her home in northwest Delhi on Tuesday.
  • The family of the deceased, identified as Muskan, suspects foul play in her death.
  • Police received a PCR call and the girl was declared brought dead at DCB Hospital.
  • No suicide note was found at the scene, and the body has been sent for postmortem.
  • Authorities have launched an enquiry and are investigating all possible angles in the case.

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Wazirpur JJ Colony in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Delhi Student's Death

The deceased was a student of a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Her body was found at her residence under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar police station when her family members were away.

 

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident, following which the girl was taken to DCB Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

According to the girl's mother, Muskan was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house. The family members have suspected foul play and the police are investigating the matter.

Police said that no suicide note was found at the spot. The body has been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for postmortem.

Police have initiated an enquiry into the incident and are investigating all possible angles. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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delhi student deathwazirpur jj colony incidentteenager found hangingfoul play suspectedpolice investigation delhi

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