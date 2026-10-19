Jharkhand Teen Found Dead, Police Suspect Rape And Murder

Police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old girl found near her home, with initial reports suggesting she was raped and murdered.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was found dead near her house in Ranchi district on Sunday.

Police suspect the class 11 student was raped and murdered, with strangulation indicated prima facie.

The body was discovered in bushes after the girl left home with her cousin, who later returned alone.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted later in the day to confirm the cause of death and sexual assault.

A forensic science laboratory team has collected evidence, and an FIR will be registered based on the victim's father's complaint.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead near her house in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, with police suspecting that she was raped and murdered, a senior officer said on Monday.

Police Investigation Details

The body of the class 11 student was recovered from an isolated place around 2.5 km from her house on Sunday, he said.

According to police, the girl had left home with her seven-year-old cousin, saying she was going to her brother and sister-in-law's house.

After some time, the boy returned home, following which the family launched a search for the girl. Her body was subsequently found in bushes.

"Prima facie, it has been found that the girl was strangled to death. However, rape can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report arrives," Muri outpost in-charge Vikash Paswan said.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted later in the day, he said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the crime scene. No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far, the officer said.

An FIR will be registered based on a complaint by the victim's father. Further investigation is underway, he added.