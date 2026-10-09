Faridabad Teen Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder

A 17-year-old student's mysterious death in Faridabad has ignited protests and conflicting allegations of murder and suicide, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

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Key Points A 17-year-old Class 10 student was found hanging at a female classmate's house in Faridabad on Thursday night.

The incident sparked protests, with the student's family alleging murder and a crowd vandalising the girl's house and pelting stones at police on Friday.

Two police personnel were injured during the unrest, requiring additional forces to control the situation.

The student's father claims his son was killed by the girl's family, citing a prior meeting at school regarding their relationship.

The girl's family alleges the student was harassing their daughter and died by suicide after entering their house late on Thursday night.

A 17-year-old Class 10 student was found hanging at the house of a female classmate in Faridabad, triggering protests by his family members and a crowd that allegedly vandalised the house and pelted stones at police, leaving two personnel injured, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Enclave in the Titu Colony area on Thursday night, when Arjun, a resident of Sai Nagar Part-2 area, was found hanging at the girl's house, police said.

Investigation Into Student's Death

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The student's relatives also arrived at the house and alleged that he had been murdered, triggering a commotion, they said.

As the situation escalated, the crowd allegedly vandalised the girl's house and pelted stones at police personnel, injuring two of them. Additional police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control, police said.

The body was sent to BK Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Conflicting Allegations Emerge

Arjun's father, Bhushan, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, alleged that his son had been killed by the girl's family.

He said Arjun returned from school around 2 pm on Thursday, and a young man came to take him away around 2.30 pm. At about 4.30 pm, a woman informed him that his son had died.

Bhushan said his son and the girl had known each other for about two years and they had a prior meeting regarding the matter at their school.

"When I went to the girl's house, I found my son's body hanging from a rope. My son and the girl had known each other for about two years. A meeting regarding this matter had been held at the school some time ago. Since then, my son had stopped going to the girl's house. It was the girl's family who killed my son", Bhushan alleged

The girl's family, however, alleged that Arjun had been harassing their daughter. They claimed they had previously complained to the school about the matter and that the teenager's relatives had apologised at the time.

The family claimed that Arjun entered their house late on Thursday night and died by suicide.

Police have recorded statements from both sides and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Kheri Pul police station, said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and the alleged vandalism was also being investigated.