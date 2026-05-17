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Home  » News » Groups Clash In Hyderabad Over Cattle Transportation Suspicions

Groups Clash In Hyderabad Over Cattle Transportation Suspicions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 15:24 IST

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A clash erupted in Hyderabad between two groups following an argument over suspicions of cattle transportation, leading to stone pelting and police intervention.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Groups clashed in Hyderabad over suspicions of illegal cattle transportation.
  • Local 'gau rakshaks' stopped a truck, but it was found to be carrying plywood.
  • The altercation led to stone pelting and injuries to police personnel.
  • Police used mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the Hyderabad clash.

Two groups pelted stones and clashed here following an altercation over suspected cattle transportation in a truck here, police said on Sunday.

Clash Erupts Over Truck Contents

The incident happened in an area under Gudimalkapur Police Station limits late Saturday when a group of local 'gau rakshaks' stopped the vehicle suspecting that cows were being transported in it. However, there was no cattle in the truck and it was only carrying plywood, police said.

 

The members of a group beat up the truck driver and the cleaner, resulting in arguments with another group of local people, leading to clashes between them and stone pelting in the area.

Police Intervention and Investigation

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd, a senior police official told PTI.

Two police personnel were also injured in the stone pelting.

"The situation is peaceful," another police official said.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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