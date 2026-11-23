A wedding procession in Nadapuram, Kozhikode, descended into violence on Sunday night after a dispute over firecrackers and band music near a house where a death had occurred, highlighting community tensions during celebrations.

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Key Points A wedding procession in Nadapuram, Kozhikode, erupted into a clash on Sunday night.

The dispute arose from the groom's party bursting firecrackers and playing band music near the bride's house, despite a recent death in the vicinity.

Local Mahallu committees had earlier requested the groom's family to avoid loud celebrations due to the mourning.

Police intervened to control the situation, and the dispute was later resolved through discussions between the Mahallu committees.

No police case was registered as both parties settled the matter.

A clash broke out between two groups during a wedding procession at Nadapuram in this district after a dispute over bursting firecrackers and playing band music near the bride's house, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the bridegroom's party was proceeding from his house at Perode to the bride's residence.

Community Request Ignored

According to police, the groom's family had been earlier requested by the local Mahallu committee not to burst firecrackers as there was a house nearby where a death had occurred.

The family was also informed that the celebrations could cause inconvenience to those mourning the death.

However, some members of the wedding party, including friends of the groom, allegedly burst firecrackers and played band music near the bride's house, triggering objections from residents, police said.

The objections soon led to a heated argument, which escalated into a clash involving several people.

Visuals of the incident showed a large group of people engaging in a physical confrontation.

Police personnel from Nadapuram reached the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Members of the Mahallu committees of both the bride and the groom also held discussions and helped resolve the dispute.

Police officials at Nadapuram station said that no case has been registered in connection with the incident as both sides held discussions and settled the dispute.