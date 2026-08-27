Claim by Gogi gang 'member' adds new twist to Ankit Balyan murder probe

The police have begun examining whether the claim is genuine, officials said, adding that four teams have been sent to Haryana.

IMAGE: Youtuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan. Photograph: Courtesy Ankiit Baliyann on YouTube

The investigation into the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli has taken a turn after a person allegedly from Sonipat and belonging to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post, officials said on Thursday.

Key Points In a message, a person identifying himself as Bholu Shahpuri of Sonipat claimed that the Gogi gang was responsible for Balyan's murder.

The police, however, have not confirmed the authenticity of the message.

Meerut Zone ADGP Bhanu Bhaskar earlier on Thursday said the police have gathered crucial clues but could not disclose details at this stage.

The police have begun examining whether the claim is genuine, officials said, adding that four teams have been sent to Haryana.

In a message, a person identifying himself as Bholu Shahpuri of Sonipat claimed that the Gogi gang was responsible for Balyan's murder.

The police, however, have not confirmed the authenticity of the message.

A murder case has been registered against four unidentified assailants on a complaint by Balyan's father Satvir. Several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, officials said.

Meerut Zone ADGP Bhanu Bhaskar earlier on Thursday said the police have gathered crucial clues but could not disclose details at this stage.

"We have got several clues, but it would not be appropriate to make them public. It will be disclosed very soon," Bhaskar told reporters.

According to the police, Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6:45 pm on Wednesday when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him.

He sustained critical injuries and was declared dead at a community health centre.

CCTV footage the men fleeing after the shooting, the police said.

The killing triggered protests, with the victim's family and others blocking a road in Shamli and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

The blockade has since been cleared, Bhaskar said, adding that the family was cooperating with the investigation.

Balyan's last rites were performed in his native village Banti Kheda after the post-mortem on Thursday.

The killing has drawn criticism from the Samajwadi Party and Congress, which have targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the killing and demanded that the case also be investigated from the angle of possible political rivalry.