CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to Tihar jail for 5 days

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to five-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail following their alleged violation of peace bonds and unauthorised protest at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Photograph: @whattalawyer/X

Key Points CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka received five-day judicial custody for breaching peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar.

The leaders were detained after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar without authorisation and demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

Police registered a case against the activists for trespassing, violating prohibitory orders, breaching a peace bond, and obstructing public servants.

The action follows increased security in Delhi due to ongoing protests by CJP and other groups against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government, accusing it of suppressing dissent and employing 'cowardly tactics'.

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police sources said.

Bail bond formalities for their associate Ajinkya Shinde are being finalised, they said.

The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate again on Wednesday morning.

Details of the Protest and Charges

They were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Police had registered a case against the CJP activists on charges including trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, sources said.

Das and Ranka had signed bonds to maintain peace for a year after being detained during a protest on Saturday, they said.

Wider Context and CJP's Reaction

The action comes amid heightened security in the national capital following a series of protests by the CJP and other organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed the Central government for crushing dissent. In an X post, he said, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to five days' judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar."

"Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you're so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics," he posted.