CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach Jantar Mantar, detained

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka faced detention by Delhi Police on Tuesday during their attempt to protest alleged electoral roll irregularities at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka wave the tricolour at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: @abhijeet_dipke/X

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The detentions occurred as CJP members attempted to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protesters raised slogans demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the detention of several team members, including Ajinkya Shinde.

Delhi Police had deployed significant personnel across the city due to calls for protests.

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while they were trying to reach Jantar Mantar, police said.

CJP Protest And Detentions

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.

"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.

He said Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members had been detained.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," he added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video shared by Dipke, CJP protesters, including Ranka and Das, are seen climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar. The protesters then raised slogans like "Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (Gyanesh Kumar, resign)" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" with the national flag in their hands.

Soon after, police personnel rushed to the spot and detained them.

The detentions come amid heightened security in New Delhi following calls for protests by different organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city to maintain law and order.