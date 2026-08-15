CJP's Instagram account taken down on I-Day, restored later

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) faced a temporary takedown of its official Instagram account on Independence Day, leading to allegations of an attempt to silence the student outfit's voice on crucial youth and education issues.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media, in New Delhi, August 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was taken down on Independence Day.

CJP alleged the takedown was an attempt to silence its voice on a significant national day.

The account was subsequently restored, and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke condemned the act.

The incident occurred amidst CJP's ongoing campaigns on youth and education issues, including urging PM Modi to address youth concerns.

CJP has been active in recent months, organising protests against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

The official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was taken down on Saturday morning, but it was later restored, with the outfit alleging that the move was an attempt to silence its voice on Independence Day.

The CJP, which was at the helm of the recent students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, said it had successfully recovered the account.

CJP Alleges Attempt To Silence Voice

"What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India's Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!" the outfit said in a post.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the takedown, saying, "They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!"

The account was restored later in the day, according to the outfit.

The development comes amid a series of campaigns by the CJP in recent weeks, including its outreach on the condition of government and village schools and its protests over issues concerning students and education.

The outfit has also sought to put youth-related issues on the national agenda ahead of Independence Day.

It had launched a campaign urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the country's youth in his Independence Day message, raising questions about unemployment, education and the concerns of young people.

The CJP has, in recent months, organised protests and campaigns around education, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and other issues affecting students, with Dipke emerging as the outfit's prominent face.