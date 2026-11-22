CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has strongly condemned the alleged brutal attack on villagers in Karapur-Sarvan, North Goa, who were opposing a mega housing project, raising serious concerns about the state government's development priorities and its alleged favouritism towards builders.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the gathering during the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against SIR, in Kochi, November 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke alleged that locals opposing a mega housing project in Karapur-Sarvan village were brutally attacked on Thursday night.

At least seven people were injured in the clash, with one seriously injured individual, Gaurish Ghadi, specifically targeted for his opposition.

Dipke accused the BJP government of favouring builders and business groups, neglecting local residents' amenities, and destroying Goa's ecology for development projects.

The CJP leader questioned the government's development priorities, highlighting the lack of improvements in local schools and healthcare facilities.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that locals opposing a mega housing project of a private firm in Karapur-Sarvan village of North Goa district were brutally attacked but the state government cared only for builders.

At least seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in the clash at Karapur-Sarvan on Thursday night.

Allegations Of Targeted Attack And Government Neglect

Visiting the village located in Mayem assembly constituency, Dipke claimed that Gaurish Ghadi, who was seriously injured, had been targeted specifically for opposing the project.

The CJP leader is in Goa to kick off the party's nationwide campaign 'Kya Bolti Public' from the coastal state on Sunday.

Ghadi suffered a fracture in his hand and injuries to his head after being allegedly assaulted with a sickle, Dipke said.

"Was it his fault that he was fighting to save his village and the land belonging to its people?" the CJP leader asked, alleging that the attack could have proved fatal.

Claiming that seven to eight people were involved in the attack, he alleged that only one person had been reportedly arrested.

Prioritising Builders Over Locals And Ecology

Dipke accused the BJP government of prioritising the interests of builders and business groups over those of local residents, claiming that villagers were being deprived of basic amenities such as water and electricity while infrastructure was being developed for the proposed project.

He also questioned the government's development priorities, asking what improvements had been made in local schools and healthcare facilities.

"Goa is Goa because of its people, not because of builders and businessmen," he said, alleging that the state's ecology was being destroyed to benefit influential business interests.

Hills, forests and other natural resources were being handed over to business groups in the name of development, the CJP leader said.