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CJP's Ashutosh Ranka detained by Assam police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 27, 2026 15:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cockroach Janata Party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and his supporters were detained in Guwahati, Assam, ahead of a volunteers' meet-up, sparking allegations of political suppression and fear of exposure regarding local issues.

Ashutosh Ranka

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and supporters were detained in Guwahati, Assam. Photograph: @AshutoshRanka/X

Key Points

  • Ranka's detention occurred ahead of a planned volunteers' meet-up, according to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
  • Dipke alleged that the police action was intended to prevent the CJP leaders from holding their meeting.
  • Ranka claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was 'afraid' of the CJP exposing local issues, including school conditions and land rights in Kaziranga.
  • Ranka also accused CM Sarma of redrawing constituency boundaries to secure election victories.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that the outfit's co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several of his supporters have been detained by police here and taken to an unknown location ahead of a "small volunteers meet-up".

Allegations Of Political Suppression

Ranka, who reached Guwahati a day ago, was scheduled to meet some CJP supporters during the day. Dipke claimed that the outfit's leaders were prevented from holding the meeting.

 

"Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka and a CJP team, and is taking them to an unknown location. Ashu and co. were going to have a small volunteers meet up in Assam," the CJP founder said.

A video was shared on Ranka's X account, showing him sitting in a moving vehicle with police and purportedly heard saying that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has detained him and CJP volunteers as he was "afraid" of the people of Assam as the outfit wants to "expose" the reality of schools here.

Talking to reporters while being whisked away by police, Ranka said the action shows that CM Sarma was "afraid of being exposed".

"He is scared that if we show the schools here, the country will know the reality. He is afraid that people will know how their rights were being snatched in Kaziranga for the benefit of the corporates. But we are not afraid of him. We know that he won the Assembly election by redrawing boundaries of constituencies," Ranka added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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