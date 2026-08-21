CJP team attacked by villagers during Rajasthan school inspection

A Cockroach Janta Party team faced resistance and was allegedly pushed out of a Rajasthan village while attempting to inspect a government primary school as part of their 'School Thik Karo' campaign, highlighting ongoing tensions over school conditions and external oversight.

IMAGE: CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka was attacked by villagers who were resisting the inspection of a primary school in Jaipur, August 21, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab from video posted by @AshutoshRanka/X

Key Points A Cockroach Janta Party team was allegedly pushed aggressively out of Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur during an inspection of a government primary school.

The incident occurred as part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, aimed at assessing infrastructure and facilities in government schools.

The villagers, joined by BJP workers, barricaded roads and protested, claiming the school could be repaired with local efforts and sanctioned funds.

The school building has been declared 'unsafe', with classes currently being held in a cattle enclosure.

The incident follows a controversy where the state education department reportedly restricted entry of outsiders into schools after previous CJP inspections.

Locals allegedly pushed a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team out of the village in Jaipur's Bagru assembly constituency on Friday after the latter went there to inspect a government primary school as part of its ongoing 'School Thik Karo' campaign, sources said.

The incident took place at Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district, where CJP workers had gone to inspect the school and interact with the students and teachers.

Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma, however, said he was unaware of any such development.

Villagers Protest CJP Inspection

The locals reportedly barricaded the main approach road to the village before the CJP team arrived and were seen checking vehicles entering the area.

Soon, a confrontation broke out between the villagers and the CJP workers, following which the latter were pushed out of the area, the sources said.

The villagers later staged a sit-in outside the school, raising slogans against the CJP. The school building has been closed for students after being declared 'unsafe'.

Classes are currently being held in a cattle enclosure near the school building.

The villagers, who were joined by BJP workers, said the school could be repaired with local efforts and claimed that the government had already sanctioned funds for the work.

CJP's 'School Thik Karo' Campaign

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur district on August 21, Friday, to assess their infrastructure and the facilities available to the students.

Friday's visit followed a controversy over the entry of public and media into government schools in Rajasthan.

Following earlier inspections by the CJP, the state education department reportedly restricted entry of outsiders and mediapersons into schools without a specific reason.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had criticised the Rajasthan government over the restriction, and accused the education minister of attempting to hide the poor condition of government schools.

"The education minister is adopting an authoritarian approach to hide the poor state of education in Rajasthan. We will not be intimidated by the government's order. Our mission will continue until the condition of all government schools in Rajasthan improves," Ranka said.

As part of the campaign, the CJP plans to assess academic arrangements, facilities available to students, the condition of school buildings and other infrastructure, besides interacting with teachers and students to ascertain the ground situation of primary education in government schools in the rural belts.