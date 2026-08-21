Home  » News » CJP team attacked by villagers during Rajasthan school inspection

CJP team attacked by villagers during Rajasthan school inspection

Source: PTI August 21, 2026 13:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A Cockroach Janta Party team faced resistance and was allegedly pushed out of a Rajasthan village while attempting to inspect a government primary school as part of their 'School Thik Karo' campaign, highlighting ongoing tensions over school conditions and external oversight.

ranka

IMAGE: CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka was attacked by villagers who were resisting the inspection of a primary school in Jaipur, August 21, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab from video posted by @AshutoshRanka/X

Key Points

  • A Cockroach Janta Party team was allegedly pushed aggressively out of Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur during an inspection of a government primary school. 
  • The incident occurred as part of the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, aimed at assessing infrastructure and facilities in government schools.
  • The villagers, joined by BJP workers, barricaded roads and protested, claiming the school could be repaired with local efforts and sanctioned funds.
  • The school building has been declared 'unsafe', with classes currently being held in a cattle enclosure.
  • The incident follows a controversy where the state education department reportedly restricted entry of outsiders into schools after previous CJP inspections.
 

Locals allegedly pushed a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team out of the village in Jaipur's Bagru assembly constituency on Friday after the latter went there to inspect a government primary school as part of its ongoing 'School Thik Karo' campaign, sources said.

The incident took place at Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district, where CJP workers had gone to inspect the school and interact with the students and teachers.

Bagru DSP Dharmendra Sharma, however, said he was unaware of any such development.

Villagers Protest CJP Inspection

The locals reportedly barricaded the main approach road to the village before the CJP team arrived and were seen checking vehicles entering the area.

Soon, a confrontation broke out between the villagers and the CJP workers, following which the latter were pushed out of the area, the sources said.

The villagers later staged a sit-in outside the school, raising slogans against the CJP. The school building has been closed for students after being declared 'unsafe'.

Classes are currently being held in a cattle enclosure near the school building.

The villagers, who were joined by BJP workers, said the school could be repaired with local efforts and claimed that the government had already sanctioned funds for the work.

CJP's 'School Thik Karo' Campaign

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur district on August 21, Friday, to assess their infrastructure and the facilities available to the students.

Friday's visit followed a controversy over the entry of public and media into government schools in Rajasthan.

Following earlier inspections by the CJP, the state education department reportedly restricted entry of outsiders and mediapersons into schools without a specific reason.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had criticised the Rajasthan government over the restriction, and accused the education minister of attempting to hide the poor condition of government schools.

"The education minister is adopting an authoritarian approach to hide the poor state of education in Rajasthan. We will not be intimidated by the government's order. Our mission will continue until the condition of all government schools in Rajasthan improves," Ranka said.

As part of the campaign, the CJP plans to assess academic arrangements, facilities available to students, the condition of school buildings and other infrastructure, besides interacting with teachers and students to ascertain the ground situation of primary education in government schools in the rural belts.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cockroach janata partyschool thik karojaipur schoolsvillage resistancegovernment primary school

More From Rediff

Alzheimer's Can't Be Cured, But Delayed

Alzheimer's Can't Be Cured, But Delayed
Let's Not Get Flattered By Gor's Kashmir Remarks

Let's Not Get Flattered By Gor's Kashmir Remarks
Why Was Amit Malviya Removed As BJP IT Cell Chief?

Why Was Amit Malviya Removed As BJP IT Cell Chief?

Related Stories

Rajasthan restricts entry in schools amid CJP campaign

Rajasthan restricts entry in schools amid CJP campaign

Quick Links

CJPAshutosh RankaRajasthanJaipurCockroach Janta PartySchool Thik KaroBagruBJPstate education departmentRampura Kanwarpura

Web Stories

Check Out The Motorola Edge 70 Max

Check Out The Motorola Edge 70 Max

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India
Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India