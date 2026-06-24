CJP's Abhijeet Dipke to appear before MeitY panel over X account block

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke is scheduled to appear before the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) committee over the withholding of CJP's X account, amidst their ongoing protest demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation for the NEET paper-leak controversy.

IMAGE: The ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will appear before a MeitY committee concerning the withholding of the group's X account.

The protest addresses alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

CJP's original X handle was withheld, leading to the creation of a new account, 'Cockroach is Back'.

Protesters recently held a "diaper donation drive" to highlight their demands, vowing to continue until Pradhan resigns.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on June 24 said he would appear before a committee of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) regarding the withholding of the group's X account.

According to reports, the MeitY had earlier asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on June 24 for a hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account.

"Today at 3 pm, I will personally appear before the review committee of the ministry of electronics and information technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029," Dipke said in a post on X.

CJP's Ongoing Protest And Demands

This is significant as Dipke has been leading a CJP sit-in, which entered the fifth day on June 24, at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, and has refused to leave the protest site.

The CJP took social media by storm soon after its launch on May 16, following a controversy over remarks made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which were widely interpreted as him likening unemployed youths to "cockroaches".

Social Media Account Withholding And Resurgence

The original X handle of the digital satirical outfit was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back'.

On June 23, the protesters at Jantar Mantar held a "diaper donation drive" as part of the campaign to demand Pradhan's resignation.

In the evening, Dipke shared a video of the protest, with protesters waving diapers and chanting "Go Pradhan Go".

The CJP has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.