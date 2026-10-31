CJP won't join INDIA bloc's Ramlila rally against CEC on Sunday: Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, expressing gratitude for her support to youth protests and extending solidarity with the INDIA bloc's upcoming rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

IMAGE: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee pays a courtesy visit to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in New Delhi, October 31, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke met Mamata Banerjee on Saturday in Delhi.

Dipke thanked Banerjee for her support to CJP's youth-led protests, including the Jantar Mantar movement on the NEET paper leak issue.

CJP extended solidarity with the INDIA bloc's Sunday rally against alleged "vote chori" but will retain its independent identity.

Mamata Banerjee praised the young activists and invited them to organise programmes in West Bengal.

The meeting occurred a day before the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, focusing on alleged electoral irregularities.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi and thanked her for supporting the outfit's youth-led protests, while extending solidarity with the INDIA bloc rally on the "vote chori" charge.

He, however, said that the CJP would retain its independent identity and not join the Sunday protest by the opposition parties.

CJP's Stance On INDIA Bloc Rally

Dipke said he had called on Banerjee to express gratitude for her support to the outfit's first protest at Jantar Mantar on the NEET paper leak issue and her backing when its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested by the Delhi Police.

"I just came to say thank you to Didi because the way she supported our first Jantar Mantar movement, she was always so strongly with the youth movement. When Saurav and Ashutosh were arrested by the Delhi Police, even then Didi stood with us very firmly," he said.

Asked whether CJP would be present at Sunday's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Dipke said the outfit supported the protest but would continue to function independently.

"We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way," he said.

He said the issue went beyond any one organisation and CJP would support all groups fighting against alleged vote theft.

"Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations," he said.

Mamata Banerjee's Support For Youth Activists

Banerjee, who is in Delhi and will attend Sunday's rally, praised Dipke and the young activists for their role in the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission.

"They have extended their full support for tomorrow's rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember," she told reporters.

Banerjee said she was happy to meet the activists and acknowledged their efforts in sustaining the protests despite difficulties.

She also invited Dipke and the others to West Bengal and organise programmes there. Asked whether they would hold an event in Kolkata, she said the decision rested with them.

"That they will decide. It is their choice," she said.

Dipke's meeting with Banerjee came a day before the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, where opposition parties are set to raise the issue of alleged electoral irregularities and demand accountability from the Election Commission.