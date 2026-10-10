Despite The 3,000+ Arrests, GenZ Protests To Continue

IMAGE: A protester tries to stop a police bus carrying detained protesters during the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The Cockroach Janta Party has vowed to continue its protest in Delhi despite the detention of founder Abhijeet Dipke and other leaders including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Delhi airport.

The CJP and Left organisations are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, police detained over 3,000 protesters around Jantar Mantar.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained in a joint operation by the Delhi and Gurugram police on Saturday morning.

IMAGE: Protesters are detained by security personnel, here and below. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party and Left organisations protested in Delhi, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained at Delhi airport, but the party has vowed to continue its protest.

Authorities implemented stringent security measures, including Internet curbs, market and Metro station closures, and train cancellations.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained in a joint operation by the Delhi and Gurugram police.

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel try to stop a protester trying to get off a police bus after being detained. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students' Association and inarguably the most voluble voice among the GenZ protests, is detained during the protest organised by the Left parties. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester bleeds inside a police bus. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester is detained by security personnel during the protest. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester gestures while being detained by security personnel. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters are detained by security personnel during the protest, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A student looks through the window of a police vehicle after being detained. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A security official watches as Rapid Action Force personnel march on the day of a protest. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party looks out from a police vehicle after being detained during the protest. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers direct commuters to an alternate route following road closures on the day of a protest. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission of India headquarters. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff