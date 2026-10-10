'CJP violated undertaking': Officials justify clampdown

Delhi Police has implemented an unprecedented security grid for the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, citing alleged violations of a previous protest undertaking related to the NEET paper leak issue.

IMAGE: Police personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar in view of a call for a protest by the CJP on October 10, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The CJP allegedly violated an undertaking for its June 20 protest regarding the NEET paper leak, prompting heightened security for its upcoming demonstration on Saturday.

Delhi Police cited the breach of a 26-point undertaking, including an unauthorised 'Sansad Chalo' March on July 20, as the reason for denying permission for the new protest.

The undertaking, signed by Saurav Das, required CJP to comply with police directions, prevent public property damage, and avoid unauthorised marches.

Previous CJP protests on June 6 and June 20 focused on the NEET paper leak, leading to the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

The CJP now plans to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, with other student organisations also expected to join.

The Cockroach Janta Party had allegedly violated an undertaking given for holding the June 20 protest on the NEET paper leak issue, which has now prompted the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to put in place an unprecedented security grid in the national capital for the outfit's proposed demonstration at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday, officials said.

Undertaking Violations Cited

In the undertaking submitted by Saurav Das on behalf of CJP founder-convenor Abhijeet Dipke for the June 20 agitation, it was said that he would abide by the terms and conditions of standing order No. 48/2022 framed on the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in writ petition (criminal) No. 1153 of 2017.

No immediate comments were available from Das on the issue.

Citing the 26-point undertaking, the officials said that since conditions in it were violated, resulting in disturbance of peace and tranquility in the national capital, Delhi Police will take no chances this time when permission has already been denied for holding the protest on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sources said that the CJP moved ahead with its 'Sansad Chalo' March on July 20 when there was no permission for it.

Terms Of The Undertaking

In the undertaking, Das had said, "Other organisers and I shall ensure that the participants of the dharna/demonstration shall immediately comply with all lawful directions given to them by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, or any other police officer on duty at any stage of the rally or dharna and demonstration."

It said that Das and the other organisers shall ensure that no participants act in a manner that results in damage to public property, assault on government servant, or obstruction of duty of government servant, arson, etc., or any other act in transgression of law.

"The other organisers and I shall not move in the shape of march from the prescribed place of dharna/demonstration except from parking to the prescribed place of dharna/demonstration or as symbolic march duly permitted by the district police. During this, the other organisers and I shall abide by the instructions/directions of the police," Das had said.

In the undertaking, Das also took the responsibility of keeping the 'followers under control' and ensuring that the dharna is held within the prescribed time period -- from 10 am to 5 pm.

Previous Protests And Future Plans

The CJP held its first protest at the Jantar Mantar on June 6, demanding the resignation of then-Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, over the NEET paper leak and other public examination-related issues.

On June 20, the CJP led an agitation against the NEET paper leak. It gave a call for a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, during which police resorted to lathicharge and use of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The march, which witnessed the participation of students and people from across Delhi, was stopped near Parliament Street, where police put up multiple layers of barricades.

The protests forced Pradhan to resign as the education minister on July 25.

The group is now seeking to sustain street pressure against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Some student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), are also scheduled to join the protest on Saturday.