CJP turns down Nadda's invitation for fresh talks

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has once again turned down Union Minister J P Nadda's invitation for talks, demanding a neutral venue for dialogue amidst their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper 'leak'.

IMAGE: A CJP delegation submits its memorandum to the Union Health Minister, J P Nadda, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister J P Nadda extended an invitation for talks to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

CJP leaders rejected Nadda's proposal for the second consecutive day, demanding a neutral venue.

The party insists on holding discussions with the government at their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

CJP is protesting to demand accountability for the NEET paper 'leak' and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das stated that ministers should engage with the public at the protest site.

Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday invited the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for talks, but its leaders turned down the proposal, sources said.

On Wednesday too, the CJP had been invited for talks with Nadda, but it turned down the invitation, saying it will hold talks with the government only at a neutral venue.

CJP Demands Neutral Venue For Dialogue

"An invitation was sent to the CJP by J P Nadda for talks today, but those sitting on the stage at the protest site turned down the invitation," a source told PTI.

Addressing a press briefing at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, where the CJP has been camping since last month demanding accountability over the NEET paper 'leak' and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police informed that Nadda invited them to his residence for a discussion.

"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, it should be held at the Jantar Mantar," Das said.

He, however, said the CJP remains open to dialogue and is willing to consider a neutral venue near the protest site if there are security concerns.