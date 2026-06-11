CJP to release education manifesto as part of Pune protest, Wangchuk to join

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is launching a nationwide protest from Pune to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities and delays, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also slated to join the peaceful demonstration.

IMAGE: The Cockroach Janta Party has held protests earlier as well over alleged exam irregularities, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will initiate a nationwide protest from Pune to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest focuses on alleged exam irregularities, paper leaks, delayed results, and lack of transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is participating in the peaceful demonstration, which began at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

CJP plans to expand the movement to various cities before a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on June 20.

The party has released an education manifesto outlining its demands for reforms in the education sector.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on June 11 said they will release an education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the launch of their nationwide protest over alleged exam irregularities and demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will also participate in the peaceful protest, scheduled to start in the evening on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, Dipke said at a press conference in Pune, Maharashtra.

Nationwide Campaign for Education Reform

"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," he said.

"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said.

Demanding Accountability from Education Minister

Dipke said with the launch of a nationwide campaign from Pune, they will take the movement to various cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru, before gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20. "We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.

Dipke further said they are ready to have dialogue with the government, but claimed that instead of dialogue, it was suspending CJP's (social media) accounts.

"CJP is a big message for the country. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country," he added.

CJP's Growing Influence

The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues and has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector. It organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on June 6, where students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek Pradhan's resignation.