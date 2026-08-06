CJP to launch nationwide 'Kya bolti public' campaign to map citizens' issues

The newly prominent CJP is set to launch its 'kya bolti public' campaign across India, aiming to address critical national issues like unemployment and education reforms while engaging directly with citizens.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks (middle) to media persons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, August 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party is set to launch a 'kya bolti public' campaign next month across India.

The campaign aims to interact with citizens, understand their issues, and gauge public opinion on the country's situation.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was a major achievement of student agitations.

The party's ideology is rooted in the visions of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Nehru, aligning with the Constitution of India.

CJP plans to make unemployment a nationwide issue and advocate for education reforms, addressing affordability and profit-making in the sector.

The Cockroach Janta Party will launch a 'kya bolti public' campaign next month to interact with people all over India and to get to know their issues, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The core team had been holding talks at Dipke's residence since Wednesday.

"During the 'kya bolti public' campaign, we will get to know what people think of the present situation in the country and what the issues they face are," he said.

CJP's Impact And Ideology

Describing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the biggest achievement of the students' agitation, Dipke said, "The fear which this government created in the last 10-12 years in the minds of people has now ended."

"People will now come onto the streets. Today, they have sought resignation of one person; tomorrow they will demand resignations of others," he said.

"CJP will operate as per Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru's vision for a developed India," Dipke said.

"Our ideology is the same as the Constitution of India," he added.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present at the press conference.

Addressing Key National Challenges

Protests led by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities led to Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister.

There were not only students but also jobless youngsters who participated in the Jantar Mantar protest, Dipke said.

"Unemployment is a major problem; we will make it a nationwide issue. We will work on education reforms. Education has remained unaffordable since schooling. Education is used for making profits. But we want to change it," he said.

Sixty per cent of people in the country are below the age of 35 and protesters at Jantar Mantar also comprised such people, Dipke noted.

The CJP founder also said there was a need to bring back the credibility of the media.