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CJP to join Maharashtra PSC aspirants' protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 14, 2026 10:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Cockroach Janta Party and its founder Abhijeet Dipke are now backing MPSC aspirants' protests across Maharashtra, demanding accountability and transparency amidst alleged paper leaks and irregularities in crucial online examinations.

MPSC exam protest

IMAGE: Students stage a protest against the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam paper leak and demand the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar at Sanvidhan Chowk, in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke are joining MPSC aspirants' protests.
  • Students are protesting alleged paper leaks and irregularities in MPSC online examinations.
  • The CJP demands the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary by September 24.
  • A statewide tour is planned to engage with MPSC aspirants if demands are not met.
  • MPSC aspirants across Maharashtra have been demanding transparency and action against irregularities.

The Cockroach Janta Party said on Sunday that its members and founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in their protests over alleged paper leaks in various online examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The CJP made the announcement after a group of MPSC aspirants met Dipke at his home in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

 

CJP Joins Student Agitation

The agitation seeking the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary would be taken forward, and a statewide tour would be undertaken to interact with MPSC aspirants if the demand was not met by September 24, the CJP said in a release.

Dipke and CJP members would join the protesters, it said.

Following his meeting with MPSC aspirants, Dipke said in a video message, "The CJP and I are with MPSC aspirants in this fight. We will stand with the aspirants till the resignations (of top MPSC officials)."

MPSC aspirants have staged protests in parts of the state, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and action against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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