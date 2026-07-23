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CJP stir: Two ACPs among 6 cops hurt in stone pelting near Jantar Mantar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R July 23, 2026 02:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the police officers is stated to be stable, the police source said.

IMAGE: Smoke rises as security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse potesters during their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said.

Key Points

  • The police said that many "anti-social" elements have entered the protest site.
  • The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.
  • In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm.

They said that many "anti-social" elements have entered the protest site.

"They are not even listening to the organisers (CJP) and are pelting stones at personnel," they added.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the police officers is stated to be stable, the police source said.

 

In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said.

The sources said that another stone-pelting incident took place later in the day in which another ACP and at least four police personnel were injured.

The police repeatedly announced to maintain peace and not to break the law and order situation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Jantar MantarCJPJai PrakashBaghDharmendra Pradhan

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