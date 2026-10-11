CJP stir: CPM MP among protesters detained as Jantar Mantar fortified

Amidst heightened security, the Cockroach Janata Party's protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities intensified in Delhi, leading to multiple detentions including CPI-M MP John Brittas.

IMAGE: Security personnel detain CPI-M MP John Brittas durting CJP protest against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Several protesters, including CPI-M MP John Brittas, were detained on Sunday while marching towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party, entered its second day on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protesters alleged manhandling by security personnel, with the SFI claiming injuries, and vowed to continue and multiply their demonstrations.

Over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi, with more than 7,000 protesters and several opposition leaders detained on Saturday.

The CJP and opposition parties are demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Several protesters, including Communist Party of India-Marxist John Brittas, were detained by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday.

Visuals showed protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar and raising slogans of Gyanesh Kumar isteefa do (resign Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar).

Security personnel moved in to detain them, and several protesters, despite offering resistance, were seen being dragged and pulled towards police buses.

The area remained under an intense security arrangements to stop the protesters from going towards Jantar Mantar.

The CJP had vowed to continue protests, announcing another demonstration at the protest site at 10 am on Sunday after the government thwarted their efforts on Saturday.

Protest Intensifies Amidst Heavy Security

Brittas was among those detained, police sources said. He was detained during protest on Saturday also.

Several protesters who were detained on Sunday alleged that they were manhandled during the detentions.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations were also detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Rajiv Chowk.

In a statement, the SFI said its all India president Adarsh M Saji, Delhi state secretary Sooraj Elamon, central executive committee member Abhijith Manilal and hundreds of its members were attacked and detained at Rajiv Chowk.

"In the video, you can see blood coming out of Adarsh's forehead. These will not be forgotten. We will keep coming out on the streets. The protests will be multiplied in all corners of the country!" he said.

In a video, Saji was seen questioning the police action, saying the protesters did not understand their crime as they were protesting peacefully.

Claiming that several people had been injured due to the police's "manhandling", another protester said they would now "turn the entire national capital into Jantar Mantar".

Allegations of Manhandling and Opposition Support

The detentions came after the CJP renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, even as police continued with extensive security arrangements. More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the city.

On Saturday, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, with more than 7,000 protesters detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.