CJP Spokesperson Under Fire For Eating Burger At Monday's Protest

Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya has sparked a controversy by defiantly defending his decision to eat a burger during Monday's protests against the NEET paper leak, rejecting public accountability for his personal actions.

IMAGE: Vijeta Dahiya defends eating a burger during Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @vijetadahiya1/Instagram

Key Points CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya faced criticism for eating a burger during Monday's 'Chalo Sansad' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi.

Dahiya defended his actions in a video, stating he eats when hungry and is not accountable to the public.

He rejected suggestions that his role was to protest, asserting his actions were for the country and not to 'appease fools'.

Critics accused Dahiya of arrogance and distancing himself from the students, questioning his role as a Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson.

As Delhi was convulsed by the police violence against the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday, July 20, 2026, to protest the NEET exam paper leak and to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, one of the CJP's office-bearers was seen enjoying a burger.

A video showing CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya taking a break during the protest triggered a social media storm, drawing criticism from several social media users who questioned his priorities and commitment to the cause.

Dahiya's Defence and Public Backlash

Responding to the backlash over his eating a burger, Dahiya soon posted a video on social media asking, 'Why did I eat a burger?'

He went on to say, 'Why does one eat a burger? Either he is hungry or he feels like eating a burger.'

Rejecting suggestions that his actions required public justification, Dahiya said critics were treating him as though his role was to protest rather than express support for a cause.

'You are making me feel accountable as if I am doing a job to protest. Have you elected me to this position to make me accountable? It is the government that needs to be accountable,' he said.

'Nonsense Thinking' and Arrogance Accusations

Calling the criticism 'nonsense thinking', Dahiya added that he did not want to engage in politics merely to "appease fools."

'Whatever I am doing, I am doing for the country and with my own wish. I am not accountable to anyone. And yes, I will eat burgers,' he said.

His remarks drew a fresh wave of criticism online, with several users accusing him of displaying arrogance and distancing himself from the protesters.

One social media user wrote, 'So much arrogance. Doesn't give a damn about students they instigated. At the end of the day it's a lonely fight for the students.'

Another questioned his role in the protest, writing, 'If you are not accountable then why did you choose to be the spokesperson of CJP? You could have simply joined as a normal protester.'