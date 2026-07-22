CJP says ready for talks with govt at neutral venue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is ready to engage in crucial talks with the government to address widespread competitive examination irregularities, demanding a neutral venue and significant reforms.

IMAGE: Protestors at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is open to dialogue with the government to resolve the competitive examination irregularities protest.

Protesters demand a neutral venue for talks, rejecting a minister's residence, suggesting Jantar Mantar or a nearby location.

Key demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for students affected by alleged NEET paper leak.

CJP also seeks the withdrawal of all FIRs lodged against peaceful protesters and a sovereign guarantee against future punitive action.

The agitation, led by CJP and supported by activist Sonam Wangchuk, has spread nationwide, demanding accountability and education system reforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said it is ready to hold talks with the government to resolve the ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, but insisted that the discussions should take place at a neutral venue instead of a minister's residence.

Addressing a press briefing at the protest site, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police informed the outfit on Wednesday morning that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to hold discussions and had invited them to his residence.

Why Protesters Reject Minister's Residence For Talks

"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, the talks should be held at Jantar Mantar," he said.

Das, however, said the movement remained open to dialogue and was willing to consider a neutral venue near the protest site if there were security concerns.

"We are educated people. If there are security concerns at Jantar Mantar, we can meet at a neutral place nearby. We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," he said.

Das said the movement did not have time for "meaningless discussions" and that the government's intention should be to genuinely address the protesters' demands.

"It is important that the government's intention is to accept our demands. Time is precious... Thousands of people are still at Jantar Mantar and the protest is continuing," he said.

Key Demands Of The Nationwide Agitation

Reiterating the movement's key demands, Das said the CJP wanted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, and withdrawal of all FIRs lodged against peaceful protesters.

"We will also seek a sovereign guarantee from the government that no fresh FIRs or punitive action will be taken against any peaceful protester associated with this movement," he said.

Das said the agitation had spread beyond Delhi, with demonstrations taking place in several parts of the country, including Goa, Mumbai and Jaipur, and described it as an "organic" nationwide movement.

The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and Pradhan's resignation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast, has said he is willing to end his fast if the government assures that no punitive action will be taken against peaceful protesters and addresses the movement's key demands.