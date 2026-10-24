CJP protests: SC panel to hear evidence on pellet gun use

The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee is set to investigate allegations of pellet gun use and harassment during the July Jantar Mantar protests, offering a platform for affected individuals to present evidence.

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress workers stage a protest at Parliament Street Police Station demanding registration of an FIR over alleged pellet gun injuries sustained by a student during the Jantar Mantar students' protest, in New Delhi on August 21, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court-appointed HPEC will hold a sitting on October 29 to investigate alleged violence during the July Jantar Mantar protests.

The committee will specifically examine the alleged use of pellet guns, targeted violence, harassment of female protesters, and instances of excessive force.

Chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the five-member panel was constituted following petitions alleging police excesses and counter-allegations.

An online portal, hpec.nic.in, has been launched to facilitate submissions from affected persons and safeguard vulnerable witnesses.

The CJP-led agitation, which began on June 20 and saw violent clashes on July 20, was called off on July 25 after the Union Education Minister's resignation.

The Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), probing the alleged violence during the July Jantar Mantar protests, will hold a sitting here on October 29 to hear the affected persons and record evidence on the alleged use of pellet guns and harassment of female protesters, officials said on Saturday.

The panel will hold its proceedings from 11 am onwards at its office at Shiksha Sadan, 17 Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, they said.

Members of the public and anyone affected by the violence can walk in between 11.30 am and 3 pm on October 29 to submit complaints or representations, or present evidence, provided they carry valid identity documentation.

HPEC's Mandate And Focus Areas

The committee will specifically examine the alleged use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, as well as instances of excessive force and property damage on both sides, the officials said.

Earlier, the officials had said that the hearing would be held over a period of two days -- October 29 and 30 -- but later they clarified that it would a day-long sitting on October 29.

Composition Of The Enquiry Panel

Chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, the five-member panel was constituted by the apex court while hearing several petitions alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), alongside counter-allegations of violence against police personnel.

The panel also comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police L R Bishnoi.

Ensuring Witness Protection And Participation

To facilitate widespread participation and safeguard vulnerable witnesses, the committee has also launched an online portal, hpec.nic.in. Affected persons, witnesses, and stakeholders can access prescribed formats on the portal to upload statements, representations, and supporting documentary evidence.

"The online portal has been developed in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions to safeguard the interests of vulnerable witnesses and facilitate the submission of material by affected persons and other concerned stakeholders," a public notice issued earlier had said.

The top court has directed the HPEC to extend full protection to vulnerable witnesses, ensuring their identities remain confidential, while maintaining utmost secrecy regarding the statements and evidence submitted by them.

Background Of The Jantar Mantar Protests

The CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 saw violent clashes between security personnel and demonstrators, during which police used tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the crowd.

Some students were admitted to hospitals with injuries arising from the possible use of pellet guns.

The student-led agitation, which commenced at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and spread across several cities, was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.