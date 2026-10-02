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CJP Protests Against CEC In Mumbai

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF Updated: October 02, 2026 20:21 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Cockroach Janta Party protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai drew several hundred Mumbaikars who demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: A creative protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest

IMAGE: A protester at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

Vishal Bharadwaj CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: Filmmaker-Composer Vishal Bharadwaj at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

Amin Hajee CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: Actor Amin Hajee at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

IMAGE: Protesters at the CJP protest in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

CJP Protest Mumbai

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

More News Coverage

MumbaikarsCJPCECCockroach Janta PartyShivaji Maharaj Park

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