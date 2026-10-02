CJP Protests Against CEC In Mumbai

The Cockroach Janta Party protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai drew several hundred Mumbaikars who demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: A protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: A creative protestor at the CJP protestor in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: A protester at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: Filmmaker-Composer Vishal Bharadwaj at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: Actor Amin Hajee at the CJP protest in Mumbai. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

IMAGE: Protesters at the CJP protest in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff